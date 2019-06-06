MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police responded to 65 reported drug overdoses in a span of nine days, including a suspected fatal overdose.
Between May 28 and June 3, 50 overdoses were reported. Out of the 50, police say 15 occurred on June 2, including the suspected fatal overdose. Officials say this is an all-time weekly high. Officers also responded to 15 overdose calls Tuesday and Wednesday.
Investigators say various types of drugs have contributed to the spike in overdose call volume, including counterfeit OxyContin, potent heroin and other unknown substances.
Police broke down the location of the 50 overdoses during the week of May 28-June 3 as follows:
- Precinct 1: 8
- Precinct 2: 2
- Precinct 3: 33
- Precinct 4: 6
- Precinct 5: 10
Police say the majority of those calls came from the area around the East Phillips neighborhood. Of the 15 overdose calls on June 2, 10 occurred within nine hours. Investigators say the 10 overdose calls appear to be related to heroin.
The Minneapolis Police Department has increased patrols in the most concentrated overdose areas and officers are equipped with Narcan. The police department has also created an overdose coordinator position staffed by a Homicide Unit investigator.
In Minnesota, Steve’s Law, or the Good Samaritan law, protects people from being charged if they act in good faith while seeking medical treatment for someone experiencing an overdose.
Police are also urging community members to call 911 if they or someone they know is experiencing an overdose, administer Narcan and seek addiction help.