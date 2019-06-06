Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More adult children are living with their parents — even after college. But how old is too old to be living with parents before it becomes embarrassing?
A new survey shows you can live at home until the age of 28 with no shame.
That’s according to a recent TD Ameritrade study that surveyed more than 3,000 U.S. adults and teens ages 15 and up.
And many parents are happy to help their kids. The survey found 82% of parents would welcome their children home after college.
Many in the survey blamed student debt as a factor in living with parents after college.