Filed Under:Forada, Jacob Larson, Local TV, Steven Hlinsky, Troy Traut


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the two men charged in the beating death of western Minnesota firefighter Steven Hlinsky pleaded guilty Thursday to fifth-degree assault, according to the Douglas County Attorney’s office.

Steven Hlinsky (credit: CBS)

Troy Traut and Jacob Larson are accused of attacking Hlinsky in the Muddy Boot bar in Forada on May 5. The criminal complaint says Larson was smoking marijuana inside the bar, and Hlinsky tried to remove him from the building. Surveillance video shows Larson then putting the victim in a headlock, and Traut grabbing him by the arm.

Hlinsky, 46, was found outside the bar, bleeding from his ear and nose. He was hospitalized for six days, and died at his home two days after being discharged.

Jacob Larson and Troy Traut (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Traut and Larson were originally charged with felony first-degree manslaughter and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. The most serious charged was dropped for Traut. It is not clear if the move was part of a plea deal.

His sentencing date has not been released. In the meantime, Traut is barred from using drugs and alcohol, going into bars and liquor stores, and possessing firearms and dangerous weapons.

Hlinsky was a father of two, and a 28-year veteran of the Forada Fire Department.

