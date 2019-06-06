Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were charged with robbery Thursday after a May 1 robbery on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, the Attorney’s Office said. According to court documents, 30-year-old Courtney John Barrett, Jr., and 25-year-old Robert Lee Jourdain, Sr., entered a Snack Shack while armed with a metal pipe and a firearm.

The Attorney’s Office says Barrett held the metal pipe to an employee’s head while Jourdain waved the firearm. Jourdain then stole money from the cash register and took an employee’s purse.

Both people were charged with one count of robbery each. They were arrested Friday and will make an initial appearance late Friday.

