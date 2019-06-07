MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An AMBER Alert has been issued after two children were reportedly abducted in Washington County, and police believe the man who took them is armed.
The county sheriff’s office said that a 1- and 3-year-old child were reportedly abducted in Cottage Grove by a 5 foot, 5 inch tall, 180-pound man. He was identified by authorities as Jeffrey Lo.
Police said at about 6:30 a.m., he assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene with them in the mother’s minivan — a 2004 Toyota Sienna bearing the Minnesota license plate number 708XEM.
Police say Lo is armed, and should not be approached.
Anyone with information should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
