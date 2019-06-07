Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An AMBER Alert has been issued after two children were reportedly abducted in Washington County, and police believe the man who took them is armed.

The county sheriff’s office said that a 1- and 3-year-old child were reportedly abducted in Cottage Grove by a 5 foot, 5 inch tall, 180-pound man. He was identified by authorities as Jeffrey Lo.

Police said at about 6:30 a.m., he assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene with them in the mother’s minivan — a 2004 Toyota Sienna bearing the Minnesota license plate number 708XEM.

Police say Lo is armed, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more details.

