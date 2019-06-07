Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
Burglary, Champlin, Champlin Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the north metro are advising residents to keep their cars and garage doors locked as a “juvenile burglary crew” is targeting houses across the Twin Cities.

The Champlin Police Department says that the group is burglarizing between 10 and 15 houses in a given night, entering homes by way of open garage doors and making off with cash, electronics and other valuables.

Police departments across the metro are aware of the group, Champlin police say, adding that no home in their city has been burglarized since December.

Homeowners are advised to make sure their garage doors and cars are locked. Additionally, Champlin police ask that residents call if they spot suspicious behavior, such as a car driving at night through a residential area with its lights off.

