MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Before the halcyon days of smart phones, there was the epoch of flip phones.

Now, one company is trying to get people to switch back to those sleek, switchblade-emulating cellular devices, and they’re putting their money where their mouth is.

Business internet and phone provider, Frontier Bundles, is offering people $1,000 to switch from smartphone to flip phone for a week.

They’ll also give people a “survival kit” to ease boredom — including a physical map, notepad and pen, pocket phone book and a few CDs.

The company wants to study the influence smartphones has on users.

If you are morbidly interested in participating in this study and would like to apply, click here.

