MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The construction of a new youth psychiatric hospital in Willmar is officially underway, the Department of Human Services says. The Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Hospital will have specialized treatment for severe mental illness and behavioral disorders for children and teens across Minnesota.
The hospital will cost $10 million and replace an outdated existing facility, the department says. It will have more room to take care of children with 18 thousand square feet, three wings, and 16 private patient rooms with private bathrooms. The the design features open floor plans with natural light, safe personal retreats, two large courtyards and more.
The designs are suppose to bring comfort while also being appropriate for the children and teens, the department says.
“This new hospital is an investment in the health and futures of children who are facing some extraordinary challenges,” DHS Commissioner Tony Lourey said. “It will provide greater safety for patients and staff; a more inviting, comfortable and therapeutic atmosphere; and more privacy and dignity to the children treated here.”
The hospital will serve children ages four to 18 with complex illnesses and behavior disorders who cannot be treated at home.
Construction on the new hospital, which is located on a nine-acre parcel near the intersection of Highway 71 and Civic Center Drive, is expected to be complete in spring 2020.