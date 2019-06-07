Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say 175 drug overdoses, including 17 overdose deaths, have been reported in the past two weeks across Minneapolis, St. Paul, South St. Paul and Washington County.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 89 law enforcement agencies from those areas have been reporting overdose data over the two-week period. Authorities say there were also 51 incidents where Narcan was administered.

The overdose deaths resulted from heroin, synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, oxycodone, prescription medications, cocaine and fentanyl.

Authorities say the number of drugs sent to the BCA that have contained opioids, including fentanyl, is up 78% compared to this time last year.

On Thursday, Minneapolis police said officers responded to 65 overdose calls in nine days. St. Paul police said Wednesday five overdoses were reported in a 36-hour span.

Minnesota’s Good Samaritan Law protects people from being charged or prosecuted if they act in good faith while seeking medical treatment for another person experiencing a drug-related overdose.

