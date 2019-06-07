Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Weather officials have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Rochester earlier this week.

According to NWS La Crosse, the tornado occurred on the Tuesday evening in southwest Rochester. Along its path, numerous hardwood trees were damaged and a home sustained significant damage with the roof being lifted from it.

Severe thunderstorms rolled across central and southern Minnesota Tuesday, bringing wind gusts of up to 80 mph and multiple reports of hail.

Heavy rain pounded south metro communities like Burnsville, Apple Valley and Lakeville Tuesday.Rising water on Lakeville roads caused several cars to quickly become submerged.

