Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.


 

June 22 – August 25, 2019 at the Guthrie Theater

New York City’s infamous gambler Nathan Detroit has set his sights on the biggest craps game of his career while Adelaide, his fiancée of 14 years, longs for a wedding. Master gambler Sky Masterson woos missionary Sarah Brown despite the obvious problems inherent in their relationship. Gambling in luck and love from Times Square to Havana, this classic musical boasts colorful characters and a brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” and “Adelaide’s Lament.” It’s a surefire win.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.guthrietheater.org/shows-and-tickets/2018-2019-season/guys-and-dolls/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.