June 22 – August 25, 2019 at the Guthrie Theater
New York City’s infamous gambler Nathan Detroit has set his sights on the biggest craps game of his career while Adelaide, his fiancée of 14 years, longs for a wedding. Master gambler Sky Masterson woos missionary Sarah Brown despite the obvious problems inherent in their relationship. Gambling in luck and love from Times Square to Havana, this classic musical boasts colorful characters and a brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” and “Adelaide’s Lament.” It’s a surefire win.
For tickets and more information, go to https://www.guthrietheater.org/shows-and-tickets/2018-2019-season/guys-and-dolls/