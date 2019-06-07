Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Orono, Orono Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Orono Police Department says it’s proud to serve, and a photo from Thursday proves it.

The image captures officer Matt Siltala moving a resident’s lawn.

The department says he was called for a welfare check, and after making sure the woman was OK, asked why her yard was so unkempt. She said she didn’t have anyone to mow.

Siltala grabbed a mower and cut the grass for her.

The department also joked online that whoever took the picture should have grabbed a trimmer and helped out.

  1. Tom Regnier (@TomRegnier8) says:
    June 7, 2019 at 10:25 am

    The Orono Police department has always been a cut above the rest!

