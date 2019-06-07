Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
(credit: Animal Humane Society)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Winky the Pit Bull mix.

She’s currently at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley, where staff describe the 5-year-old girl as a sweet, energetic dog that loves long walks and playing fetch.

The humane society says Winky has been searching for a home for a while and is looking to a family to give her a chance.

For more information on Winky, click here.

