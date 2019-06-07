Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Aitkin County Sheriff's Office, Chez William Guyer, Isle, Mille Lacs Lake, Semi Driver


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 45-year-old Isle man is in custody after allegedly driving drunk in a semi-tractor pulling a trailer, among other offenses.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, an alert motorist witnessed the semi driving erratically on Highway 18 on the north shore of Mille Lacs Lake Thursday.

(credit: Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office)

An Aitkin County deputy patrolling the area located the semi and witnessed the driving conduct. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop.

The motorist, identified as Chez William Guyer, was arrested and later charged with the following offenses:

– Fifth-degree possession of controlled substance – gross misdemeanor
– Possessing pistol without permit – gross misdemeanor
– Intent to escape tax – gross misdemeanor
– Fourth-degree DWI – misdemeanor
– No proof of insurance – misdemeanor
– Possession of drug paraphernalia – petty misdemeanor

“The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone who reports violations,” the sheriff’s office said.

