(credit: St. Anthony Police)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Anthony say a road is closed after a natural gas line was struck late Friday morning.

According to St. Anthony Police, the 4000 block of Foss Road is closed after the gas line was struck at a construction site.

Utility crews and the St. Anthony Fire Department are working to repair.

Motorists need to take an alternate route.

