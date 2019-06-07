Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Anthony say a road is closed after a natural gas line was struck late Friday morning.
(credit: St. Anthony Police)
According to St. Anthony Police, the 4000 block of Foss Road is closed after the gas line was struck at a construction site.
Utility crews and the St. Anthony Fire Department are working to repair.
Motorists need to take an alternate route.