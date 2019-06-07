MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A cabin owner on Fiske Lake, southeast of Fargo, reported several thefts from his shed and cabin, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said. Stolen items include two lawn mowers, a trailer, a chain saw, firearms, and other tools and household items, the report says.
The theft likely occurred the evening of June 2, the office stated.
A complete list of the stolen items is as follows: A John Deere riding lawn mower, a red Poulan chain saw, a Toro push mower, a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, a pellet gun, a steel two-wheel trailer with white rims, vehicle batteries, gas cans, ignition and door keys, food, dishes and silverware, fishing rods and tackle.
The sheriff asks anyone with information about this theft to call the office at (218) 367-6300.