MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kristopher Sullivan, 24, pleaded guilty for his role in a heroin distribution conspiracy which led to two fatal shootings, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Sullivan’s co-defendants, Bryan Boardman, 25, and Franklin Jackson, 23, previously pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute heroin, the office said.
Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21, 2018, as stated in court documents, Jackson, Sullivan and Boardman allegedly conspired to distribute heroin on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The trafficking activities also resulted in the shooting deaths of two people on Oct. 21, 2018.