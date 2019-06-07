



With the nice weather, there’s plenty of things to do in the Twin Cities this weekend, including outdoor music and art festivals.

Art On The Lake

Art lovers will flock to Lake Minnetonka for the Excelsior Art on the Lake festival.

It’s a chance to interact with artists of all mediums.

There will also be live music and food vendors.

Art on the Lake is this Saturday and Sunday on Water Street.

Loring Park Music Festival

Loring Park will be filled with music this weekend.

The annual Loring Park Music Festival is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Take Nice ride or the bus and don’t forget to bring your lawn chair.

Chalkfest At Arbor Lakes

Maple Grove will come alive this weekend with vibrant street art.

Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes features sidewalk chalk art by professionals and amateurs from across the globe.

Chalkfest is a FREE, 2-day street art festival with entertainment, food, and fun for the entire family!

Wooden Bow Tie Classes

Finally, still haven’t decided what to get dad for Father’s Day next weekend?

Rockler Woodworking will be hosting free, “Make & Take” wooden bow tie classes on Saturday.

Learn new woodworking skills while handcrafting a wooden bow tie to take home.

The class is offered at the Burnsville, Maplewood and Minnetonka locations.