



– The Minnesota Lynx honored a former player turned coach on Saturday.

Lindsay Whalen was back on the Target Center court to retire her No. 13 jersey ahead of the Lynx game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The former Lynx player retired from professional basketball at the end of the 2018 season. She now coaches the Gophers women’s basketball team.

Whalen thanked her fans for sticking by her throughout her career.

“Thanks for a great ride,” Whalen said. “It was great today to see them and supporting as always and it was a lot of fun.”

The four-time WNBA champion and six-time WNBA all-star player also won two Olympic gold medals.

Her jersey will now hang from the rafters at Target Center.

“She’s a winner,” said Cheryl Reeve, Lynx head coach. “Just the class act on and off the court.”

Coach Reeve and the fans said Whalen changed the game of women’s basketball and inspired young people to play.

“Both girls and boys,” Reeve said. “I’ve met so many people that said they’re following women’s basketball because of Lindsay Whalen.”

The Lynx lost to the LA Sparks Saturday 89-85.