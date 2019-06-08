MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A transportation project that has been in the works for years is now a reality.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the heads of the Metropolitan Council, Metro Transit and other state leaders and organizations gathered at Penn and Lowry avenues in north Minneapolis Saturday to celebrate the new C Line. It connects downtown to north Minneapolis, all the way up to Brooklyn Center.

“This is a representation of correcting a historic wrong,” said State Senator Scott Dibble. “Having fundamental, essential connections that are convenient and safe and affordable for a community that has been largely cut off by transportation. So this is a great day.”

Robert Lilligren represents District 7 on the Met Council, and said this bus line is a huge thing for the community.

“This links the community of north Minneapolis into the entire regionalized network of transportation,” Lilligren said. “So people living in north Minneapolis can more easily access jobs at the airport, at Mall of America, at Brooklyn Center.”

Mike Elliot, mayor of Brooklyn Center, says this new bus line will help people in his city drastically.

“This new bus line just brings more energy to the city and to this area,” Elliot said. “We know that transportation is just so vital for the north, including Brooklyn Center. This is going to provide better access between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center for so many of our families.”

Not only was Metro Transit celebrating a new bus line, but it was also the inaugural run of their new electric buses. They are made in St. Cloud, and cost about $1.3 million each.

“The future of clean efficient transportation, where the communities are at the head of why we do it,” Gov. Walz said.

There are eight charges at the Heywood Garage in the North Loop, which are powered by a partnership with Xcel Energy.