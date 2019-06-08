MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every month, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities. This month, he gets some cocktails recipes in time for Father’s Day from Robb Jones of Spoon and Stable, Bellecour and the new Demi.
DRINK #1
This is a spirited, vegetal, briny cocktail — similar to a Manhattan.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 oz Rye Whiskey (Knob Creek is a good choice)
- 1/2 oz Dolin Genepy
- 3/4 oz Bonal Gentiane-Quina
- 1 Bar Spoon Laphroaig Scotch Whiskey
- 1 Eye Dropper Dashfire Bay Leaf Bitters
- Pinch of Table Salt
Instructions
Rinse the inside of a coupe glass with Laphroaig; pour out the excess, leaving only what clings to the glass. Next, combine Whiskey, Dolin, and Bonal in a mixing glass. Add ice, and stir for 10 seconds to chill and dilute; strain into the rinsed coupe glass. Add Bitters and Salt, and serve.
DRINK # 2
This is a refreshing, vegetal, fruit-forward lower-proof cocktail — similar to a Margarita.
Ingredients
- 1/2 oz Blanco Tequila
- 1 1/2 oz Cocchi Americano
- 1/2 oz Rothman + Winter Peach Liqueur
- 3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 Eye Dropper Bittercube Corazon Bitters
- Pinch of Table Salt
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin over ice; shake briefly (5 seconds or less) until shaker becomes cold. Strain into a chilled lowball glass, and garnish with a sprinkle of salt.