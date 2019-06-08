Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is another round of road closures in the Twin Cities this weekend.
Westbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul between Western Avenue and Highway 280 is closed. So is the ramp from westbound I-494 to Dodd Road.
Then Sunday night, southbound I-35W between I-94 and Highway 62 shuts down.
All of the roads are expected to re-open before the Monday morning commute.
The right lane of northbound Lexington Avenue between St. Anthony and Concordia avenues in St. Paul is back open after being closed this week.