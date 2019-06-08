There is another round of road closures in the Twin Cities this weekend.
Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 62, Interstate 35W, Interstate 94, Local TV, Road Construction, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is another round of road closures in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Westbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul between Western Avenue and Highway 280 is closed. So is the ramp from westbound I-494 to Dodd Road.

Then Sunday night, southbound I-35W between I-94 and Highway 62 shuts down.

All of the roads are expected to re-open before the Monday morning commute.

The right lane of northbound Lexington Avenue between St. Anthony and Concordia avenues in St. Paul is back open after being closed this week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.