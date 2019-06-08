MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — North Branch police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who hurt a girl on her bike early Friday evening.
It happened at about 5 p.m. in the crosswalk of the northbound Interstate 35 off-ramp at Highway 95. The male driver — who was in a silver, four-door sedan — fled eastbound on the highway.
The victim suffered a leg injury, and was was taken to an area hospital by her parents. Her age and the extent of her injury have not been released.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call North Branch Police at 651-257-4100, or the Minnesota State Patrol at 651-201-7100.