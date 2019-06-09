Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The West Hennepin Public Safety Department says almost a dozen different cities are investigating burglaries police think are connected.
The crimes happened from Big Lake all the way down to Eagan.
Authorities say thieves will go into unlocked cars at night and look for a garage door opener.
Police say the criminals will then use them to get inside homes and steal wallets, purses, cell phones, and sometimes even the cars.
“Very bold. Very bold. That’s very bold. Even going the night into a house. where people sleeping you know? that is scary,” Karina Ondra of Big Lake said.
Police say you should lock your car doors at night and bring your garage door opener inside, too.