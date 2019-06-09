Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Itasca County Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say a Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling north on Highway 169 when it was struck by a Chevy Cobra camper. The teen was attempting to turn left on Highway 65 when the vehicles collided.
Two of the passengers in the Accord, 13-year-old Trent Salminen and 16-year-old Aiden Hall, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The 17-year-old and another 15-year-old passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The 61-year-old driver of the camper wasn’t injured, and his 59-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.