Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Itasca County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Itasca County Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say a Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling north on Highway 169 when it was struck by a Chevy Cobra camper. The teen was attempting to turn left on Highway 65 when the vehicles collided.

Two of the passengers in the Accord, 13-year-old Trent Salminen and 16-year-old Aiden Hall, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The 17-year-old and another 15-year-old passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old driver of the camper wasn’t injured, and his 59-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.