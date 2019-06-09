Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Ap, Crime, Local TV, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are trying to identify the man who fled after shooting three people this weekend.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots early Saturday afternoon. Police say several people were involved in an altercation. The suspect took out a handgun and began firing, striking three male victims.

The suspect then left in a vehicle driven by a woman.

The victims are being treated at Sioux Falls area hospitals.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

