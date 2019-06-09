Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin city is considering an ordinance that would impose fines on the parents of young bullies.

The Wisconsin Rapids Tribune reports that the proposed ordinance comes after a social media post went viral showing notes other children sent to a seventh-grade student of Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School urging her to kill herself.

The draft ordinance prohibits bullying, harassment, and retaliation against anyone who reports such incidents. The measure would also hold parents and guardians responsible for such behavior of children younger than 18 years old.

A $50 fine would be imposed for a first offense, with penalties totaling $313.

The city’s Legislative Committee voted Monday to move the anti-bullying ordinance to the Common Council’s desk. It will be considered June 18.

