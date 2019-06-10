  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who triggered an AMBER Alert last week in Cottage Grove was formally charged Monday with kidnapping and assault.

Twenty-four-year-old Jeffrey Lo faces two kidnapping charges, one second-degree assault charge and one domestic abuse charge stemming from the incident Friday morning in which investigators say he attacked his estranged girlfriend and kidnapped his two daughters.

Jeffrey Lo (credit: Washington Co. Jail)

An AMBER Alert was issued and Lo was later found by Cottage Grove police in Cottage Grove with his two daughters, aged 1 and 3. Police say the two children were unharmed.

Lo made his first court appearance Monday and is due back June 24.

 

 

 

