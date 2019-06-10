MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Cottage Grove family is making national headlines for what they call an “Old Town Road” miracle.
A week ago, Sheletta Brundidge’s 4-year-old son, Daniel, who is on the autism spectrum, was mostly non-verbal. But he’s now learning through music thanks, in part, to the country/hip-hop mega hit by Lil Nas X.
“I thought, oh my gosh, it’s music, that’s how we reach him,” Brundidge said. “That’s how we teach him, that’s how he understands.”
Brundidge, a WCCO Radio personality who co-hosts the Two Haute Mommas podcast, captured her son humming the massively popular song, and the video quickly went viral on the internet.
Even Lil Nas X saw the clip and called Daniel a “king.”
what a king https://t.co/EWZLUliV3n
— nope (@LilNasX) June 5, 2019
Brundidge recorded the video last Monday, and by Tuesday, his therapists started using it in his sessions.
“They’re using it in his therapy to get him to learn what they need him to learn, and everything’s been going so quick,” Brundidge said.
She says “Old Town Road” is a staple in her house. Daniel and his three siblings listen to it several times a day.