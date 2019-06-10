  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Roseville, Shooting

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is in critical condition after he was found shot in a Roseville parking lot.

Police say they located the 41-year-old victim just after 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of Rice Street. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

A 40-year-old St. Paul woman was taken into custody at the scene and booked on second-degree attempted murder.

Police say they don’t believe there is any additional threat to the public or that any other individuals are involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

