



The city of Saint Paul is issuing an Alternative Urban Areawide Review (AUAR) for the Ford Site and adjoining parcels.

An AUAR is a planning tool for local governments to better understand various developmental scenarios and how they can affect the community’s environment.

According to the city of Saint Paul, the AUAR study area will run 139 acres in the Highland Park neighborhood along the Mississippi River. The project will be located south of Ford Parkway and east of Mississippi River Boulevard.

The two development scenarios proposed for this study are consistent with the Ford Site Public Realm Master Plan. The Ryan Companies Development Scenario includes more than 3,000 residential units, 150,000 square feet of retail and service, over 200,000 square feet of office and employment, and 50,000 square feet of civic and institutional. The Ford Site Master Plan Maximum Development Scenario includes 4,000 residential units, 300,000 square feet of retail and service, over 400,000 square feet of office and employment, and 150,000 square feet of civic and institutional.

Prior to the Final AUAR order, the public is free to comment on the proposed development boundary, scenarios, and scoping document.

Comments must include reasons to why the suggested or alternative development scenario is environmentally superior to the two scenarios identified above.

They will be received from June 10 through July 10 at 4:00 p.m.

Comments can be sent online, emailed to FordSitePlanning@ci.stpaul.mn.us, or addressed to:

Menaka Mohan

Ford Site Planner

Department of Planning and Economic Development

25 W 4th Street, Suite 1400

Saint Paul, MN 55102