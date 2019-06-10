  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins return to Target Field for a nine-game homestand Tuesday and are reminding fans to get their tickets while they’re hot.

The Twins will host the Seattle Mariners for their first three-game series Tuesday through Thursday. The following series will be against the Kansas City Royals Friday through Sunday, and they’ll end their home stint by hosting the Boston Red Sox the following Monday through Wednesday.

The Twins announced there are limited amounts of tickets left for their Friday game against the Royals, which includes “Prince Night” and photo opportunities with Twins alumni. Tickets for Saturday’s game, which will feature Joe Mauer’s retirement ceremony, and Sunday’s Father’s Day game are both officially sold out.

To grab tickets for the Mariners and Red Sox series, or for the remaining home games this season, visit the Twins’ website.

