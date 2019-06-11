  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Drowning, Iowa

GLIDDEN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after being pulled from a community pool in central Iowa.

First responders were sent to the Glidden Aquatic Center in Glidden on Saturday evening. Medics took over CPR and other emergency measures from pool personnel, and he was taken to St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. He was pronounced dead there.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office identified him as Kadyn Sporrer. He lived in Carroll, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Glidden.

Authorities have not provided other details about what led to the boy’s drowning.

