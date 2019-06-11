Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An engineer with Madison’s Fire Department died Tuesday after being rescued from the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon on Sunday. Todd Mahoney was the second athlete rescued from Lake Monona, the city of Madison said in an update.
The city says 38-year-old Mahoney was rescued just before 9 a.m. Sunday and remained in critical condition at St. Mary’s Hospital for 48 hours before he died.
The second man rescued from the lake, Michael McCulloch of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Mahoney served the fire department for nine years at Station 1, the city said. Before that, he was a paramedic and firefighter for Stations 8 and 9.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of Mahoney’s death. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates.