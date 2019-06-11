Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the south metro say a semi-truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after his truck turned over on a highway exit ramp.
The ramp where the semi flipped was closed to traffic. Officials say it’ll reopen once the semi is towed away.
The Bloomington Fire Department says the semi flipped on the Highway 100 ramp to Interstate 494 westbound, adding that the truck’s driver needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
Emergency crews brought the driver to an area hospital. The driver’s condition is not known.
