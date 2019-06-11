Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 94 would be closed in both directions in downtown Minneapolis overnight Wednesday and Thursday.
The closures are scheduled so that crews can work on cleaning the Lowry Hill tunnel.
The tunnel will be inaccessible from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. both overnights.
MnDOT says that crews will also replace any broken lights during the closure, and pointed out that the 175,000 vehicles that go through the tunnel each day represent far more than do so in New York’s Lincoln Tunnel, which racks up 113,000 vehicles daily.
“Cleaning tunnels brightens the walls and improves safety for travelers,” MnDOT tweeted.