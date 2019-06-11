  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 94, Lowry Hill Tunnel, Minnesota Department Of Transportation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 94 would be closed in both directions in downtown Minneapolis overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

The closures are scheduled so that crews can work on cleaning the Lowry Hill tunnel.

The tunnel will be inaccessible from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. both overnights.

MnDOT says that crews will also replace any broken lights during the closure, and pointed out that the 175,000 vehicles that go through the tunnel each day represent far more than do so in New York’s Lincoln Tunnel, which racks up 113,000 vehicles daily.

“Cleaning tunnels brightens the walls and improves safety for travelers,” MnDOT tweeted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.