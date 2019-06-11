  • WCCO 4On Air

Minneapolis News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a driver late Tuesday afternoon in northeast Minneapolis.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Central Avenue Northeast at about 4:49 p.m. on a report of a crash. They arrived to find a man inside a car who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting one block east on the 1400 block of Tyler Street Northeast.

Police are still searching for the shooter. The name of the victim has not been released.