MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a driver late Tuesday afternoon in northeast Minneapolis.
Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Central Avenue Northeast at about 4:49 p.m. on a report of a crash. They arrived to find a man inside a car who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators found evidence of a shooting one block east on the 1400 block of Tyler Street Northeast.
Police are still searching for the shooter. The name of the victim has not been released.