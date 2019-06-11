MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly put an end Tuesday to the Kyle Rudolph trade rumors.
The tight end’s words on social media appear to confirm reports that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Early Tuesday morning, ESPN reported that the Vikings will sign Rudolph to a four-year, $36 million contract extension, with the deal being finalized sometime Tuesday morning.
Rudolph, who entered the NFL back in 2011, was set to become a free agent next year.
On Instagram, he wrote:”I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be…in Minnesota!”
Just under a decade ago, I received a phone call that would change my life. On that day, all I knew is that I would be playing in the NFL, realizing my childhood dream. What I didn’t know was the role the state of Minnesota would play in my life. Marrying my wife and established our home…in Minnesota. Experiencing the birth of my 3 beautiful children…in Minnesota. Starting a journey to better the lives of children dealing with a disease that doesn’t discriminate…in Minnesota. Giving everything I can possibly give, professionally and personally, to the greatest sports franchise and it’s fans…in Minnesota. And I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be…in Minnesota! #UnfinishedBusiness #SKOL