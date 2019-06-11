  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly put an end Tuesday to the Kyle Rudolph trade rumors.

The tight end’s words on social media appear to confirm reports that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Early Tuesday morning, ESPN reported that the Vikings will sign Rudolph to a four-year, $36 million contract extension, with the deal being finalized sometime Tuesday morning.

Rudolph, who entered the NFL back in 2011, was set to become a free agent next year.

On Instagram, he wrote:”I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be…in Minnesota!”

View this post on Instagram

Just under a decade ago, I received a phone call that would change my life. On that day, all I knew is that I would be playing in the NFL, realizing my childhood dream. What I didn’t know was the role the state of Minnesota would play in my life. Marrying my wife and established our home…in Minnesota. Experiencing the birth of my 3 beautiful children…in Minnesota. Starting a journey to better the lives of children dealing with a disease that doesn’t discriminate…in Minnesota. Giving everything I can possibly give, professionally and personally, to the greatest sports franchise and it’s fans…in Minnesota. And I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be…in Minnesota! #UnfinishedBusiness #SKOL

A post shared by Kyle Rudolph (@kylerudolph82) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.