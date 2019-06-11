



1. Gandhi Mahal

Photo: Starr L./Yelp

Looking for a tasty Indian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Topping the list is Gandhi Mahal. Located at 3009 27th Ave. South in Longfellow, the Indian spot is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 326 reviews on Yelp.

This spot offers a variety of classic Indian dishes like vindaloo, chicken makni and tandoori.

“This is the best Indian food in town,” said Yelper A.D D.

2. Gorkha Palace

Photo: Mahesh K./Yelp

Next up is East Bank-Nicollet Island’s Gorkha Palace, situated at 23 Fourth St. NE With 4.5 stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp, the Himalayan/Nepalese and Indian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

From chicken chili and naan bread to chicken marsala, 90% of the ingredients are organic.

“This place sets the bar for Indian/Nepalese food,” said Yelper Karen K. “This spot has a large enough menu to satisfy the vegans and the carnivores.”

3. Himalayan Restaurant

Photo: Meredith M./Yelp

Longfellow’s Himalayan Restaurant, located at 2910 E. Lake St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Himalayan/Nepalese, vegetarian and Indian spot 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews.

Himalayan Restaurant has everything from tandoori chicken to soups and salads and appetizers.

4. Bombay Palace

Photo: Karl W./Yelp

Bombay Palace, an Indian spot in Downtown West, is another go-to, with four stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11 S. Seventh St. to see for yourself.

From seafood specials like shrimp marsala and fish vindaloo, Bombay Palace offers a large menu of Indian classics.