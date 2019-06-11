  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed their first-round draft pick, high school infielder Keoni Cavaco.

Cavaco was in Minnesota on Tuesday to tour Target Field and finalize his contract, which came with a $4.05 million signing bonus. That’s $147,300 below the assigned slot value for the 13th overall selection.

Cavaco, who turned 18 on June 2, played third base and shortstop for Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound San Diego State recruit will report to Minnesota’s rookie level team in Fort Myers, Florida. He told reporters his goal was to reach the majors in three years.

Realistic or not, the Twins have been salivating over his character and skill set since Cavaco’s senior season began. Chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said the team watched him 55 times over the last year, led by Southern California scout John Leavitt.

