MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul woman is facing attempted murder charges after shooting her boyfriend in a Roseville parking lot over the weekend.
Forty-year-old Tametria Gillespie is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the June 9 shooting near the intersection of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.
According to a criminal complaint, Gillespie told police that she was driving in her car Saturday night with her boyfriend when the two began to argue about going somewhere to eat. She said that her boyfriend struck her in the face and threatened to kill her.
Gillespie, who has a permit to carry, told investigators she shot her boyfriend in self defense and called 911. The criminal complaint notes that a witness heard a woman yell “Don’t put your hands on me” before a single gunshot rang out.
However, surveillance video from the scene showed that the boyfriend, a 41-year-old Minneapolis man, was walking in the area before Gillespie drove up in front of him, got out of her vehicle and appeared to “strike or thrust” toward the man three times. The video then shows the boyfriend collapse toward to the passenger side of the vehicle.
The bullet tore through the boyfriend’s right arm and came to rest in his chest. Police at the scene also noticed that there was an injury on the man’s lip.
He remains in critical condition at Regions Hospital, the complaint states.
If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Gillespie faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.