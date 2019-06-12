  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, New Hope


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews have responded to a house fire incident in New Hope Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, WCCO’s John Lauritsen reported that West Metro firefighters seem to have the fire under control near the 2700 block of Ensign Avenue North.

Police say there were no injuries.

WCCO’s Sky4 helicopter footage shows two houses, a garage and at least two vehicles damaged by fire. Watch below:



This is a developing situation, so check back for more.

