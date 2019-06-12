  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five children are in the hospital with minor injuries after a pickup truck collided with a school bus Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred on southbound Highway 169 near County Road 17 in Itasca County shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There, a Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound when it began to turn westbound on County Road 17, but then returned to the southbound lane of Hwy 169. The pickup then struck the school bus that was southbound on the highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the Ford pickup truck came to a stop when it hit the bumper of a Dodge pickup truck stalled on the right shoulder of northbound Hwy 169. The Dodge driver was outside the vehicle and was uninjured.

The school bus had one driver, two adults and 32 children on board. Five children were taken to Grand Itasca Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup, identified as a 49-year-old Grand Rapids man, was uninjured. The bus driver was also uninjured.

According to the state patrol, road conditions were dry and alcohol was not involved.

