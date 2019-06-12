  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Attorney General Race, Campaign Finances, Doug Wardlow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former candidate for Minnesota attorney general Doug Wardlow has been fined thousands of dollars after exceeding the state’s spending limit in his race against Attorney General Keith Ellison.

According to the conciliation agreement, Wardlow’s election committee expenses were expected to peak at $864,072, but the campaign ended up spending $910,490. Now, Wardlow is expected to pay a more than $46,000 fine, and is required to pay back $10,000 in the first 30 days.

The Republican candidate lost to Ellison after a heated race in 2018.

