MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say more Minnesotans are choosing to buckle up after seat belt citations dropped to a record low during the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
In Minnesota, it’s the law that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must be buckled up or seated in the correct child safety seat.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, law enforcement citations dropped for the fifth-straight year during the two-week campaign.
The DPS says there were 4,649 seat belt citations and 141 child seat violations in 2019. That’s during the campaign from May 20 through June 2.
In the last five years, there’s been a 37 percent reduction in seat belt citations during the campaign. In 2015, there were 7,393 citations. The year before, in 2014, there were 10,874.
