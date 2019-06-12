  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dee Gordon scored on one of Minnesota’s three errors in the 10th inning, helping the Seattle Mariners beat the Twins 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Gordon opened the 10th with a ground-rule double. Shed Long then walked before the runners advanced on Dylan Moore’s sacrifice.

Mallex Smith followed with a grounder to first baseman C.J. Cron, who tried to get the speedy Gordon at the plate. Mitch Garver picked up the error when he was unable to handle the throw.

After Kyle Seager struck out, Long and Smith scored when third baseman Miguel Sanó flubbed Edwin Encarnacion’s grounder. The AL Central-leading Twins finished with five errors for the game.

