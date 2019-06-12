MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the brink of its centennial anniversary, the James J. Hill Center in the heart of downtown St. Paul is slated to close.
Officials say the reference library, which is generally used today as a wedding venue and nonprofit business center, will close to the public on July 3.
The reason for the closure is financial.
“As a privately funded nonprofit, our ability to provide these services to the public for free is not sustainable,” a statement on the library’s website said.
Looking forward, the library’s leaders says they’ll examine options and speak with key individuals about the future of the institution.
According to the Pioneer Press, the library will honor wedding reservations through the end of the year. However, no more will be scheduled.
The library initially opened in 1921, when it was known as the James J. Hill Reference Library.
James J. Hill, the railroad magnate, committed $750,000 of his own money to build the library, which was completed five years after his death.