MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 35-year-old man is facing charges following a shooting in downtown Minneapolis that left one man dead and another seriously injured early Monday morning.

James David Wren of Minneapolis was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegally possessing a firearm, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday in an alley that separates Hennepin and First Avenues.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department quickly responded to the scene, finding two men with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought them to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of them died. The other suffered a gunshot wound to his back, causing permanent paralysis, the complaint said.

While police were in the alley, witnesses pointed out a man who’d been involved in the shooting. Officers attempted to arrest him, but he ran off. A foot chase ensued, and officers eventually took him into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, video surveillance captured the entire incident. Officials say Wren is seen on video getting into an altercation with the victims in the parking lot, leaving the area and then returning with a black handgun, shooting the victims in close range before eventually fleeing.

Officers searched the area, but the handgun was never recovered.

Wren was previously convicted of first-degree assault in 2012 and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, the complaint said.

He is due in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Bail was set at $1 million.