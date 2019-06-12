Filed Under:Clay County, Jason Jensen, Murder

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A judge in Clay County has ordered a man to serve nearly 39 years in prison for the death of a North Dakota man whose remains were found buried on the defendant’s Hitterdal farm.

Forty-year-old Jason Jensen earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree aiding and abetting murder in an agreement with prosecutors. Jensen was ordered Tuesday to serve 38 years and seven months in the death of Troy Yarbrough.

Jensen claims a co-defendant, 35-year-old Kayla Westcott, of Ada, killed Yarbrough in May 2018 in a shed on Jensen’s farm. Jensen said he saw Wescott hit Yarbrough with a cinder block and a rake or broom and later with an ax.

Wescott faces the same charge and has been ordered to have a mental health exam. Her case is pending.

