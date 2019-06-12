ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug says he has Parkinson’s disease and won’t seek re-election next year.
Lillehaug says in a statement via the court that he expects to resign in July 2020.
Lillehaug says he has “loved” his six years on the court and had planned to stay on before he learned of his illness. He says the disease is “at an early stage” and he feels great.
“I’d like to have a more flexible schedule to work part-time. This will allow my wife and me to do more travel and the outdoor physical activities that we love,” he said. “I look forward to the coming year on the Court. The opportunity to work with my colleagues for the people of Minnesota continues to be the greatest honor of my life.”
Lillehaug is a former U.S. attorney in Minnesota who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994. He was appointed to the Minnesota high court in 2013.
